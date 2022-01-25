New Competitiveness Objective Needs Teeth, Insurers Say

By Martin Croucher (January 25, 2022, 2:31 PM GMT) -- The government needs to improve the way it holds regulators to account if it wants a new competitiveness objective to be more than just "warm words on a page," insurance executives told Parliamentarians on Tuesday. Caroline Wagstaff, chief executive of the London Market Group, a trade body for the sector, told the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee that proposed new rules on supervisors will need to have "teeth" if they are to result in a cultural change. "We would like the regulators to help us to be more competitive, and we think they need to take that into account...

