FCA Staff Vote On Strikes Over Pay Cuts At Watchdog

By Irene Madongo (January 25, 2022, 2:48 PM GMT) -- One of Britain's largest trade unions has said it is holding an indicative ballot of members at the Financial Conduct Authority on industrial action against the regulator, claiming managers have refused to negotiate on a "severe cost-cutting" program. Unite said on Monday that the City watchdog is planning to "slash" staff pay between 10% and 12% for most employees by abolishing so-called "bonuses," which were "universally regarded as part of basic pay." Under an indicative ballot, members are asked whether they might be willing to take strike action; the trade union said it will "deliver a clear sense just how dire workforce...

