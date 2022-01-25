3 Firms Rep As Chesapeake Buys Chief E&D In $2.6B Deal

By McCord Pagan (January 25, 2022, 3:14 PM EST) -- On Tuesday, Chesapeake Energy Corp. said it was buying oil and gas company Chief E&D Holdings LP and related interests for roughly $2.6 billion in a cash and stock deal guided by Shearman & Sterling LLP, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Chesapeake said in a statement it's buying Chief and associated interests owned by Tug Hill Inc. for $2 billion in cash and approximately $600 million worth of shares. And in a separate deal, Chesapeake said it was selling its assets in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming to Continental Resources Inc. for...

