Hemp Seed Co. Sues Grower Over $3M Delivery Dispute

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 26, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- A cannabis seed company has sued a Nevada hemp grower in Oregon federal court over claims that it broke its promise to accept the entirety of a nearly $3 million seed order. Seed company Phylos Bioscience Inc. said Monday its November 2020 deal with Silver Lion Farms LLC called for it to supply the grower with two varieties of hemp seeds that Silver Lion would sow across a nearly 1,000-acre farm. At the time, Phylos said, Silver Lion made a 25% down payment on the total sum, with the parties agreeing that the remaining $2.2 million balance would be due when...

