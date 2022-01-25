Ex-Pa. Judge, Senate Atty Joins McNees Wallace In Harrisburg

By James Boyle (January 25, 2022, 3:03 PM EST) -- A former Commonwealth Court judge who lost his November bid to remain on the bench has moved to private practice and joined McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, the firm announced Tuesday. Andrew Crompton has been welcomed by the firm as a member of its public health & government services group, based out of McNees Wallace's Harrisburg office. It marks Crompton's first time working in the private sector since receiving his law degree in 1993. "After almost three decades in state government, I'm excited for this next chapter in my career," Crompton said in a statement. "At McNees, I can bring my...

