Blank Rome Welcomes Prominent Energy Finance Partner

By Jack Rodgers (January 26, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP has added an energy finance attorney whose practice synthesizes his experience in both fields and who will split time between the firm's Cincinnati and Washington, D.C., offices, the firm announced Tuesday. David E. Kronenberg joins Blank Rome as a partner after working as a Sidley Austin LLP counsel for a little over six and a half years, according to his LinkedIn profile. The firm said Kronenberg worked in Sidley Austin's energy group. He will join Blank Rome's finance, restructuring and bankruptcy practice and its energy industry team, the firm said. Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome's CEO and managing...

