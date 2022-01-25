PNC Gets Early Win Over Nursing Mom's Discrimination Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (January 25, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday granted PNC Financial Services Group's bid for an early win over a former employee's claims that it failed to accommodate her need to pump breast milk, holding that the alleged harassment was neither objectively severe nor pervasive enough to constitute a hostile work environment. A federal judge ruled in favor of PNC over claims that it failed to accommodate a breastfeeding woman and created a hostile work environment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan wrote in her opinion Tuesday that while the workplace environment of the Pittsburgh-area PNC branch where plaintiff...

