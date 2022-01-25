Texas Bar Claims Immunity From Membership Fee Suit

By Jessica Corso (January 25, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- The State Bar of Texas moved to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit Monday, arguing that its position as a state agency prohibits attorneys from suing it to clawback membership fees. The state bar is being sued in Texas federal court by attorneys claiming that the bar should reimburse members up to $60 million following a Fifth Circuit ruling last summer that enjoined it from collecting certain dues on constitutional grounds. The bar this week moved to throw out the lawsuit, arguing that it cannot be sued for damages because it was created by state statute and is overseen by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS