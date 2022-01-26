Fed. Circ. Pushes Judicial Conference Back 5 Months

By Nadia Dreid (January 26, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit is pushing back its biennial judicial conference from April to September as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep the nation, causing hospitalizations and deaths to skyrocket. The conference was slated to take place on April 1 at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C., but the appellate court revealed Tuesday that it had decided "after careful consideration" to push the event back five more months. This is the second time the Federal Circuit has put off the conference, which it normally holds every other year. The 2020 event was kiboshed because of the pandemic, so the appellate...

