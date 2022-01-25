Judge Grants Partial Win To Insurer In Dealership Damage Suit

By Hope Patti (January 25, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- A car dealership can't move forward with its breach of contract claim against Landmark American Insurance Co., a Kansas federal judge ruled, saying the company failed to show a policy provision that entitled it to a $2.3 million payout over its damaged vehicles. U.S. District Judge Holly L. Teeter on Monday denied Brandon Steven Motors' partial motion for summary judgment over an unresolved coverage dispute stemming from a May 2019 hailstorm that left several hundred vehicles on its lot damaged. "BSM's motion does not discuss the elements of a breach-of-contract claim," Judge Teeter said. "BSM instead generally argues that the policy covered the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS