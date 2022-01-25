Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Grants Partial Win To Insurer In Dealership Damage Suit

By Hope Patti (January 25, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- A car dealership can't move forward with its breach of contract claim against Landmark American Insurance Co., a Kansas federal judge ruled, saying the company failed to show a policy provision that entitled it to a $2.3 million payout over its damaged vehicles.

U.S. District Judge Holly L. Teeter on Monday denied Brandon Steven Motors' partial motion for summary judgment over an unresolved coverage dispute stemming from a May 2019 hailstorm that left several hundred vehicles on its lot damaged.

"BSM's motion does not discuss the elements of a breach-of-contract claim," Judge Teeter said. "BSM instead generally argues that the policy covered the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!