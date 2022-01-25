Supplement Biz Says Rival Lies About Toxic Ingredients

By Carolina Bolado (January 25, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- Eye supplement maker MacuHealth LP hit Vision Elements Inc. with a suit Tuesday accusing the rival supplement company of falsely marketing its products as being uniquely free from toxic ingredients. In a suit filed in federal court in Tampa, Florida, MacuHealth said Vision Elements' dietary supplements contain hexane, methanol and acetone despite assertions on the company's website stating that its products are "environmentally friendly, using no class 2 solvents, such as hexane, methanol and acetone, typically found in other brands." "These false advertisements indicating that the Vision Elements Early Defense product does not contain inherently toxic class 2 solvents induce or...

