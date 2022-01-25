Amazon Backs GOP Congresswoman's Pot Legalization Bill

By Sam Reisman (January 25, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday that it is supporting a new bill introduced by a freshman Republican member of Congress to federally decriminalize marijuana. The retail giant's endorsement of the States Reform Act, introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., follows its announced support for other federal marijuana decriminalization efforts, as well as a policy shift to stop prescreening most employees for cannabis use. Beth Galetti, senior vice president of human resources at Amazon, wrote in a blog post Tuesday that the company's commitment to cannabis legalization and decriminalization stemmed in large part from its desire to create a more equitable workplace....

