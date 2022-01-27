Offit Kurman Welcomes Health Care Atty To Harrisburg Office

By James Boyle (January 27, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- An attorney specializing in health care law has joined Offit Kurman Attorneys at Law's Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, office to expand services available to her clients. Maggie DiCostanzo has been welcomed as a principal in Offit Kurman's health care law group, the firm announced Wednesday. DiCostanzo told Law360 she looked at several firms to move her practice to before settling on Offit Kurman. "I was really intrigued with Offit Kurman's focus on privately held businesses, startups and entrepreneurs," DiCostanzo said. "I'm looking forward to helping those clients with their legal needs. This was also an opportunity to bring to my clients more comprehensive...

