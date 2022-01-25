Attys Say 11th Circ. FDCPA Ruling Could Harm Their Practices

By Nathan Hale (January 25, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- Nineteen state creditor bar associations urged the Eleventh Circuit Tuesday to reverse its decision reviving a debtor's claim that a debt collector violated federal privacy laws by transmitting his personal information to a third-party mail vendor, saying such an interpretation would "functionally grind collection litigation to a halt." The Atlanta-based appeals court is set to hold an en banc rehearing before its full bench on Feb. 22 in debtor Richard Hunstein's appeal to reverse a lower court's dismissal of his claims that defendant Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc.'s use of a mail vendor to write, print and send requests for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS