Release Opt-Outs Approved In Alpha Latam Ch. 11 Plan Docs

By Vince Sullivan (January 25, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge approved the Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement of Colombian payday lender Alpha Latam Management on Tuesday, saying provisions for creditors to opt out of granting releases under the plan were acceptable. During a hearing conducted virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Kate Stickles heard from the Office of the U.S. Trustee about its opposition to the debtor's proposal to include the opt-out provision in its plan solicitation package, but said that creditors are required to voice their opposition to parts of the plan they find objectionable. "If they have an issue with a plan provision or their proposed...

