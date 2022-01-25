Ex-PTAB Chief Judge, Attys Dissect Rise Of Ex Parte Reexams

By Britain Eakin (January 25, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- A former chief judge of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Tuesday there's been a noticeable increase in requests for ex parte reexaminations, which jumped more than 60% in fiscal year 2021 over the prior year. David Ruschke, who served as the PTAB's chief judge from 2016 to 2018 and now directs the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's central reexamination unit, said there were 273 requests for ex parte reexamination last fiscal year compared to 168 in fiscal year 2020. Ex parte reexaminations allow third parties, who can remain anonymous, to get the USPTO to review a patent if they can...

