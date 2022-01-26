Law Body Sets Out Legal Framework For Driverless Cars

By Martin Croucher (January 26, 2022, 2:56 PM GMT) -- Owners of self-driving cars should not be personally liable for crashes caused when the vehicle is operating autonomously, according to proposals published Wednesday. The Law Commission of England and Wales, an independent state body that keeps the laws of the two countries under review, said automakers or bodies that have applied for a vehicle to be authorized to be used on the road should face regulatory sanctions instead. The commission has urged the government to enshrine the rules as well as other recommendations within a new Automated Vehicles Act. This move is likely to have a widespread effect on the manufacturing...

