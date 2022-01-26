Global Liquidity Risk Review Is Flawed, EU Insurers Say

By Najiyya Budaly (January 26, 2022, 2:37 PM GMT) -- European insurers said on Wednesday that plans to review how easily the global sector can sell assets is not the best way to monitor risks, and that it would be more effective to focus on an individual company's liquidity. Insurance Europe, a trade body based in Brussels, said that a global exercise to monitor the sector's liquidity may "prove useful in helping to identify trends." But a metric to test liquidity risks globally is not suitable for microprudential supervision of insurers, which the trade body said should instead be based on analyzing specific companies and cannot be standardized at global level....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS