Willis Joins Researchers To Help Insurers With New Car Tech

By Irene Madongo (January 26, 2022, 5:18 PM GMT) -- Broker Willis Towers Watson said on Wednesday that it has joined with the motor insurers' automotive research center to help insurers deal with new claims trends driven by changes in vehicle technology. There is a "seismic" transformation in vehicle technology, with even family hatchbacks using Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, said Willis Towers Watson, now known as WTW. Driver assistance programs use passive and active safety systems designed to remove the human error component in crashes. The broker, which is allying with Thatcham Research, also noted a rise in keyless systems and expensive headlights, alongside an increase in sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as trends in auto technology....

