EU Plans Feb. Update Of Noncooperative Tax Jurisdictions

By Todd Buell (January 26, 2022, 11:30 AM EST) -- The European Union's council of member states plans to update its list of noncooperative jurisdictions on tax matters in February, a document prepared by a council committee that supervises the list showed. The document, dated Tuesday, said the EU's council of finance ministers expects to review both the so-called blacklist of noncompliant jurisdictions and the gray list of jurisdictions that aren't compliant but are trying to get in line. "The EU list of noncooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes will be updated by the Ecofin Council foreseeably in February 2022," said the work program for the code of conduct group on business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS