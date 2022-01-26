CFPB Puts Financial 'Junk Fees' In Crosshairs

By Jon Hill (January 26, 2022, 5:23 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau called Wednesday for the public to dish dirt on their experiences with excessive "junk fees" charged by banks and other financial companies as part of a new agency initiative aimed at cutting costs for consumers. The agency released a request for information that CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said is intended to lay the groundwork for rulemaking, enforcement and other agency efforts to push the consumer finance market toward more transparent pricing and away from hidden, back-end fees that can add up to billions annually. To that end, the CFPB is inviting commenters to weigh in on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS