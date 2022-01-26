Campbell's Foe Seeks Do-Over Of PTAB Win Under Arthrex

By Andrew Karpan (January 26, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- A company suing Campbell Soup Co. over allegedly using knock-off soup can dispensers is taking its patent case to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing in a petition that last year's landmark Arthrex decision means its initial win at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board was unconstitutional and should never have faced a federal appeals court. Gamon Plus Inc., a company that used to sell Campbell's dispensers that were installed in thousands of stores in the U.S., wants the justices to overturn a ruling from the Federal Circuit that had backed the food giant's petitions to challenge claims in two of Gamon's patents. Gamon says the high court's ruling...

