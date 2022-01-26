Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Campbell's Foe Seeks Do-Over Of PTAB Win Under Arthrex

By Andrew Karpan (January 26, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- A company suing Campbell Soup Co. over allegedly using knock-off soup can dispensers is taking its patent case to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing in a petition that last year's landmark Arthrex decision means its initial win at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board was unconstitutional and should never have faced a federal appeals court.

Gamon Plus Inc., a company that used to sell Campbell's dispensers that were installed in thousands of stores in the U.S., wants the justices to overturn a ruling from the Federal Circuit that had backed the food giant's petitions to challenge claims in two of Gamon's patents. Gamon says the high court's ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!