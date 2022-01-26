Canadian Cannabis Firm Seeks Protection From Creditors

By Vince Sullivan (January 26, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- A Vancouver cannabis distributor sought protection from creditors Wednesday in a British Columbia court, saying it needed a 30-day period staying creditor actions while it pursues restructuring efforts. In an initial filing with the Supreme Court of British Columbia under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. CEO Matthew Watters said the cannabis company faced liquidity challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic because it wasn't able to access its existing sources of equity and debt financing. "Consequently, the business focus of the petitioner over the past 12 to 18 months has been to eliminate non-value added activities, to...

