Insurance Broker Must Face Trimmed Disability Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (January 26, 2022, 8:19 PM EST) -- An injured Kansas contractor can continue pursuing some of his claims of negligence and misrepresentation against his insurance broker, although a Kansas federal judge on Wednesday sided with the broker on certain claims. Robert P. Garver said he requested $7,000 in monthly disability benefits that would continue to be paid even if he got another job. He sued Duane Roth and The Roth Cos. in June 2019, accusing them of improperly procuring a policy with fewer benefits and giving faulty advice about returning to work. In a partial granting of Roth's motion for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS