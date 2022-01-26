Ex-Breyer Clerks Praise Jurist As Consensus Builder

By Aebra Coe (January 26, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, whose impending retirement was revealed Wednesday, has gained a reputation among his former clerks as a consensus-builder, a "statesman" who has looked to build bridges with the overarching goal of preserving the integrity of both the courts and democracy. Collegial, warm, open-minded, thoughtful, deliberate, and a pragmatist are a few other ways former Breyer clerks characterize the jurist, who is currently one of the longest-serving members on the Supreme Court. Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, he plans to retire at the end of this term after more than 27 years on the bench....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS