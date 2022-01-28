Tenn. Kroger Property Overvalued, ALJ Says

By Michael Nunes (January 28, 2022, 12:19 PM EST) -- A Tennessee administrative law judge reduced a Kroger grocery store's 2020 and 2021 assessments, finding that the county assessor's cost approach did not accurately reflect the valuation of the property. The judge on Monday changed the 2020 and 2021 assessment of the Kroger in Roane County to $7.7 million for both years, from $8.8 million in 2020 and $9 million in 2021. The judge said the assessment should be based on a combination of the county assessor's estimate, using the income and the sales approach, and the sales approach used by the store's appraiser. The case is Kroger LP, appeal numbers...

