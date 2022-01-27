4 Highlights In Breyer's Legal Legacy For Health, Life Sciences

By Jeff Overley (January 27, 2022, 11:12 PM EST) -- Justice Stephen Breyer played a starring role in landmark health care and pharmaceutical cases on an increasingly right-leaning U.S. Supreme Court, helping to narrowly secure major wins for abortion rights and illuminate the First Amendment's expanding use against restrictions on drugmakers. Here, Law360 explores four highlights in the retiring justice's health and life sciences legacy. 'Forceful Opinions' Could Outlive Roe v. Wade When Justice Breyer joined the high court in 1994, he filled the seat vacated by Justice Harry Blackmun, who authored the 1973 opinion in Roe v. Wade recognizing women's constitutional right to abortion prior to fetal viability. "I am...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS