Sullivan & Cromwell, Fenwick Steer $1.4B UBS Fintech Buy

By Elise Hansen (January 26, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- Swiss bank UBS said Wednesday it will acquire automated wealth management company Wealthfront in a $1.4 billion deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell and Fenwick & West that the banking heavyweight hopes will expand its reach among wealthy U.S. customers. UBS Group AG said it will pay for the deal in cash. Wealthfront touts automated investment management services, along with financial planning and banking products. It has more than $27 billion in assets under management and a U.S. client base approaching 500,000, according to the announcement. Wealthfront focuses on younger investors, such as millennials and the Generation Z cohort, which the...

