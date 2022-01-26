University Of Colorado Avoids Virus Coverage Suit Dismissal

By Ganesh Setty (January 26, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- The University of Colorado's suit against Factory Mutual Insurance Co. seeking to recover business interruption losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic can move forward, a Colorado state judge ruled Wednesday. Bicycle racks sit nearly empty in January 2021 on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A state judge ruled Wednesday that the university can proceed with its coverage suit against its insurer. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) In an order denying Factory Mutual's motion for partial judgment on the pleadings, Boulder County District Judge Bruce Langer said the definition of "physical loss or damage" in the university's...

