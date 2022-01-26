Del. Bankruptcy Ruling Sparks Rethink On Student Loan Debt

By Leslie Pappas (January 26, 2022, 7:50 PM EST) -- A recent ruling from a Delaware bankruptcy judge that eliminated a debtor's near $100,000 student loan debt has energized consumer bankruptcy attorneys who say it pulls a harshly interpreted standard for "undue hardship" back to its origins and could pave the way for wider student debt relief. The 29-page opinion, which appears to be the first to address a student loan debtor's use of medical cannabis and is one of the few to address an expired payment period, was carefully crafted and has a good chance of withstanding appeal, several attorneys told Law360. Joining a growing wave of courts taking a...

