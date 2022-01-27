Why Breyer Is To Thank (Or Blame) For Sentencing Guidelines

By Jack Queen (January 27, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- Justice Stephen Breyer will retire as a great deal maker at the U.S. Supreme Court, but in the shadow of his jurisprudence lies a more complicated part of his legacy: the often-maligned federal sentencing guidelines that fundamentally reshaped the practice of criminal law. Justice Breyer, who announced his retirement Thursday, was an original architect of the guidelines. They were unveiled decades ago in an ambitious bid to bring fairness and equity to sentencing by calculating ranges based on the nature of crimes and the backgrounds of the perpetrators. But in practice, the system has produced Draconian sentences and done little to achieve...

