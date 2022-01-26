Girardi Used Client Cash On Diamonds For Wife, Trustee Says

By Brandon Lowrey (January 26, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- Reality television star Erika Girardi must surrender $750,000 diamond earrings that her husband, former trial attorney Thomas V. Girardi, bought with money he embezzled from his injured clients, a bankruptcy trustee told a Los Angeles judge this week. In an explosive filing Tuesday night, the trustee for Tom Girardi's law firm, Girardi Keese, revealed that Girardi paid for the earrings in 2007 using a check from a trust account containing settlement money meant for clients who were injured by a demarketed diabetes drug. But the jewelry splurge was only a fraction of the client cash that Girardi Keese mishandled as lead...

