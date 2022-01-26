Mississippi Lawmakers Send Medical Pot Bill To Governor

By Sam Reisman (January 26, 2022, 7:24 PM EST) -- Mississippi lawmakers on Wednesday approved a medical marijuana bill, sending the legislation to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves' desk with broad enough support to override a veto and positioning the state to become the 37th to legalize cannabis for medical use. A reconciled version of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, or S.B. 2095, was approved by the Senate on a 46-4 vote and a House vote of 103-13, both sufficient to meet the two-thirds majority necessary to overcome a gubernatorial veto. The legislative moves come more than a year after Mississippians voted in November 2020 to approve Initiative 65, a ballot measure...

