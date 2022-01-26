Democrats Plan Swift Confirmation Of Breyer Successor

By James Arkin (January 26, 2022, 8:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate's Democratic leaders pledged Wednesday to move swiftly to confirm a successor for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is expected to formally announce his retirement Thursday. In a statement that praised Justice Breyer's tenure on the court, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also promised to move quickly on his replacement once President Joe Biden names a nominee. "President Biden's nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed," Schumer said. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the Judiciary Committee chairman,...

