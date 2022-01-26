NY AG Seeks To Toss Trump's Challenge To Business Probe

By Theresa Schliep (January 26, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday urged a New York federal court to toss former President Donald Trump's suit seeking to halt her investigations into his business activities and inquiring whether he inflated assets to reap financial benefits. The court should dismiss Trump's suit challenging her civil investigation and claiming she has abused her office and violated the U.S. Constitution, James' office said in a motion to dismiss. Despite several chances to raise challenges to the attorney general's subpoena requests and other actions in proceedings in New York state court, the former president and the Trump Organization are only...

