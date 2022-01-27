Meadows On Shaky Legal Ground With Privilege Claim

By Khorri Atkinson (January 27, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week rejecting former President Donald Trump's bid to block certain White House documents from the House select committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack will make it more difficult for his allies, such as his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, to keep documents or conversations they had with Trump pertaining to the attack private. Although the high court did not answer the overarching question presented by Trump — whether a former president's claim to privilege can supersede a successor's decision to waive it — the justices did uphold a D.C. Circuit opinion rejecting Trump's specific reasons for...

