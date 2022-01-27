3 Keys To Success For Health Care Private Equity Buyers

By Kristian Werling (January 27, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- A major stumbling block to finding good deals in today's private equity market is that strategic buyers are flush with cash following 2020 and are actively looking to expand in the health care sector. If the pandemic has taught them anything, it's that every other sector is vulnerable, while health will always be a priority. Compounding the problem, the larger funds are now wading into the pool of middle market deals. Some dedicated funds and larger sponsors are retaining management teams and looking at smaller deals for some of the buildups in health care services. This trend is pushing some middle...

