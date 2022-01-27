Womble Bond Nabs Reed Smith Environmental Pro

By Jessica Corso (January 27, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- Womble Bond Dickinson announced Wednesday that it is growing its environmental law practice with the addition of a former Reed Smith LLP attorney as a partner in Houston. Daniella Landers counsels businesses on environmental compliance, risk assessment and crisis management, according to her Womble Bond biography. She joined the firm in December after her time at Reed Smith, though her hiring wasn't announced until Jan. 26. "Daniella is a formidable environmental lawyer with experience across nearly every area of environmental litigation and regulation," Jeff Whittle, managing partner of Womble Bond's Houston office, said in a statement. "Her extensive ties within the...

