Minister Quiet On Schedule For Pensions Enrollment Reform

By Martin Croucher (January 27, 2022, 1:04 PM GMT) -- The pensions minister has stopped short of offering a timetable for long-awaited reforms that will increase the number of people automatically enrolled into their workplace retirement plan. Guy Opperman told Parliament on Wednesday that the government was committed to proposals first published in 2017 but that "events have gotten in the way" since then. Industry experts had been hoping the minister would indicate that automatic enrollment reforms would be included in the government's legislative program, which will be set out in the Queen's Speech, typically at the start of the parliamentary year in May or June. But Opperman could not enlighten...

