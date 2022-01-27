Union Sets Out Pension Proposals As More Uni Strikes Loom

By Martin Croucher (January 27, 2022, 2:34 PM GMT) -- A union for university staff has offered an olive branch to employers over a dispute on proposed benefits cuts to Britain's largest retirement plan. The University and College Union said on Wednesday that a package of proposals sent to pension trustees was a way of "averting widespread industrial action across U.K. campuses in February and beyond." The union has been locked in dispute with the Universities UK, a body that represents employers, over cuts geared toward plugging an alleged £18 billion ($24 billion) funding shortfall in the Universities Superannuation Scheme. Almost 60 universities were hit in December by three days of industrial action. ...

