Investment Fraud Jumped 42% In 2021, UK Says

By Najiyya Budaly (January 27, 2022, 2:58 PM GMT) -- Reports of investment fraud offenses jumped 42% in the year ending September 2021, according to figures published by the U.K.'s statistics office on Thursday, a surge driven by a rise in Ponzi schemes and share-sale scams. The Office for National Statistics said that victims of crime reported almost 22,400 cases of financial investment fraud in the year to September — a leap from 15,700 for the previous 12 months. The figures are for England and Wales. The rise included a 59% hike in consumers falling victim to so-called pyramid schemes, in which members are promised payment for signing up more people....

