EU Plans New Defenses Against Hacks Of Financial System

By Najiyya Budaly (January 27, 2022, 4:04 PM GMT) -- A European Union financial authority recommended on Thursday that lawmakers create a bloc-wide framework to beef up online defenses for the financial system, after finding that cyberattacks could pose a risk to the markets. The European Systemic Risk Board said that Europe should put in place a macroprudential strategy to mitigate online attacks that could harm financial stability. The board, established in 2010 to help ward off financial risk in the EU, recommended that the bloc's finance regulators pen a framework to monitor and analyze online risks. This could include creating scenarios that stress test how well important financial firms respond...

