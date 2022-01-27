ECB Rolls Out 2022 Climate Risk Stress Test For Banks

By Irene Madongo (January 27, 2022, 4:48 PM GMT) -- The eurozone's central bank launched a supervisory stress test on Thursday to assess the ability of banks to withstand financial shocks caused by climate change. The "learning" exercise, which looks at income sources that are most vulnerable to climate-related risk, will take place in the first half of this year, with aggregate results set to be published in July, according to the European Central Bank. The test will assess physical risks, such as droughts and floods, and those stemming from the transition to a greener economy, the central bank said. The test, which seeks to identity the best practices and challenges facing businesses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS