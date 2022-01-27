Ex-CFO Blames Finance Director For Inflating Accounts

By Richard Crump (January 27, 2022, 7:37 PM GMT) -- A former Redcentric chief financial officer on trial for misleading investors about its assets and debts was duped by a dishonest junior colleague who "systematically and persistently" manipulated the IT company's finances, his counsel told a jury on Thursday. In closing arguments at Southwark Crown Court, Sarah Clarke QC of Serjeants' Inn Chambers said Timothy Coleman was "actively misled" about Redcentric's financial health by the company's then-finance director, Estelle Croft. The Financial Conduct Authority alleges Coleman and former Redcentric CEO Fraser Fisher are responsible for "serious misstatements" about Redcentric finances made to the London Stock Exchange in November 2015 and June...

