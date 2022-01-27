Dubai Hits Founder Of Failed PE Firm Abraaj With $136M Fine

By Benjamin Horney (January 27, 2022, 12:43 PM EST) -- The Dubai Financial Services Authority on Thursday levied a fine of nearly $136 million on the founder of collapsed United Arab Emirates-based private equity firm Abraaj Group over "serious failings," with allegations including the misuse of funds and the deception of investors and regulatory authorities. In addition to the $135.6 million fine, Arif Naqvi, founder and CEO of Abraaj, is no longer allowed to participate in the Dubai financial markets, known as the Dubai International Financial Center, or DIFC, according to a statement. Another former Abraaj executive, Waqar Siddique, who was a managing partner at the firm, was hit with a...

