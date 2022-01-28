Indivior Asks Fed. Circ. To Rethink Ax Of Suboxone Patent

By Adam Lidgett (January 28, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- A unit of Indivior PLC wants the Federal Circuit to rethink its decision backing the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of most claims in a patent it has on its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, saying it will cause confusion and that it goes against precedent. In a Wednesday petition, Indivior UK Ltd. asked for panel rehearing or en banc rehearing of a November panel decision that handed a win to generics maker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA. The case hinged on what Indivior calls "polymer weight percentage ranges," the percent by weight of the total amount of polymer in a dosage...

