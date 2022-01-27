Greenberg Traurig Lures Nelson Mullins Partner In Miami

By Madison Arnold (January 27, 2022, 3:43 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has snagged a new shareholder for its corporate and Latin America practices in Miami from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The firm announced Wednesday that it had hired attorney Geiza Vargas-Vargas. The native Spanish speaker will handle mergers and acquisitions and related transactional matters for clients in the United States and in Latin America, the firm said. Vargas-Vargas' clients operate in sectors that include telecommunications, manufacturing, technology, health care, energy and infrastructure. Vargas-Vargas also has experience working with clean technology power companies as well as developers and investors that need help structuring project financings, recapitalizations, strategic alliances, management...

