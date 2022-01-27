Winston & Strawn Antes Up With Associate Pay Bump

By Emily Lever (January 27, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has raised its associate pay, falling in line with a new salary scale set by Milbank LLP, the firm confirmed to Law360 Pulse Thursday. Chicago-based Winston & Strawn will start its newest associates at $215,000, with members of the class of 2014 and earlier making $385,000, effective Feb. 1, according to a Wednesday memo first reported by legal blog Above The Law. Winston & Strawn joins more than a dozen firms that have jumped on the raise bandwagon since Milbank announced its new pay scale on Jan. 20. "We are pleased to announce that the firm will...

