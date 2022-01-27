Mayer Brown Adds Another Stoel Rives Atty In Salt Lake City

By Emily Lever (January 27, 2022, 2:35 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has hired away a litigation partner from Stoel Rives LLP for its newly opened Salt Lake City location, the fourth lateral from Stoel Rives to join its office in the Utah tech hub, the firm said Thursday. Mark Hindley, a complex commercial disputes litigator, follows Stoel Rives colleagues Samuel Gardiner and Mark Bonham, both transactional attorneys, and former Salt Lake City office managing partner Matthew Moscon to Mayer Brown's new Salt Lake City outpost, whose opening was announced Monday. "I'm thrilled to join Mayer Brown and I look forward to helping build the Salt Lake City office," Hindley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS