4 High Court Tax Decisions Justice Breyer Helped Shape

By Joshua Rosenberg (January 27, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, was not a prolific author of tax-related opinions during his tenure, but nevertheless penned several decisions that established important principles in criminal and civil tax law. Before being tapped for the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer was a judge on the First Circuit for more than a decade and a longtime Harvard law professor who specialized in antitrust and administrative law. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) In his nearly 30 years on the court, Justice Breyer was known for his professorial disposition and his embrace of the workaday demands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS